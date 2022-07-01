Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s stock opened at $271.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $251.01 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.16.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.58.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

