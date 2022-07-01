Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 7,857 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,857 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.