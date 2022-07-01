Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,786 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,884,717,000 after purchasing an additional 135,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,316,576,000 after acquiring an additional 94,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,485 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after acquiring an additional 639,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $802,178,000 after purchasing an additional 91,409 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $223.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

