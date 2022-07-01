Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $5.36 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,455 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $223.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.51 and a 200-day moving average of $234.01. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.23%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

