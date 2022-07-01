Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $532,000 Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGEE opened at $77.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.23 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.03.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $208.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MGEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

