Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,754 shares of company stock worth $2,611,300. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $97.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $108.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.75 and its 200 day moving average is $88.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

About Neurocrine Biosciences (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.