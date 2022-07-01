Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Settian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $32.49.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

