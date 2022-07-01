The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.60.

Shares of EL opened at $254.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

