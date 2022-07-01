Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $436,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 949,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 903,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,270,000 after purchasing an additional 38,275 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 594,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,269,000 after purchasing an additional 232,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 389,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,696,000 after purchasing an additional 42,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 346,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares during the period.

MDYV opened at $60.50 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average of $67.65.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

