Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 158.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,731 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $19,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

