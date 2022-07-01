Hartford Investment Management Co. Makes New $5.45 Million Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.36.

NYSE TEL opened at $113.15 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.11 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.97.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

