Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in American International Group by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $65.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average is $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

