Thompson Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Duluth worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Duluth by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 292,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 150,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 62,824 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 3rd quarter valued at $735,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. Institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Duluth alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLTH. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Duluth from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th.

DLTH opened at $9.54 on Friday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.24. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Duluth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.