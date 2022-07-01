Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,570,000 after acquiring an additional 434,585 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.61.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

