General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $221.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.94.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GD. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.86.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

