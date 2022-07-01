Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,074 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.82.

PSA stock opened at $312.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.53. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $292.32 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

