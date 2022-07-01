Xponance Inc. Acquires 205 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,081,000 after purchasing an additional 49,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $896,931,000 after acquiring an additional 73,538 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,011,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,858,000 after acquiring an additional 83,576 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,035,000 after purchasing an additional 111,048 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.25.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total transaction of $1,686,707.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,055,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.15, for a total transaction of $1,725,142.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,904 shares in the company, valued at $473,498,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,941 shares of company stock worth $4,243,851. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $384.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $420.97 and its 200-day moving average is $435.45. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.21 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

