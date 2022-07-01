Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after buying an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after buying an additional 210,839 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 741.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 112,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after purchasing an additional 104,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.09.

NYSE:ITW opened at $182.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.79. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.33 and a 12-month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

