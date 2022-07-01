Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stake Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $468.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $442.72 and a 200-day moving average of $434.51. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $477.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

In related news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.38.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

