Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.90.

Shares of MMC opened at $155.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.85 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.11. The firm has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

