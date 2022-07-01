NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $151.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $148.62 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.