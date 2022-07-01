Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,527 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.46.

Shares of APD opened at $240.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

