Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,190 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after acquiring an additional 828,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,195,105,000 after acquiring an additional 480,684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,269,624,000 after acquiring an additional 388,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,262,000 after acquiring an additional 150,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $773,385,000 after acquiring an additional 504,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

BDX stock opened at $246.53 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $231.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.18. The stock has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.