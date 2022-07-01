Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 38.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $97.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.82. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. Benchmark began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

