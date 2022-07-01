Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 9,249 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,249 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.80. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Stephens decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

