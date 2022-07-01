Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $7.40 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $591.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $631.05 and a 200-day moving average of $640.98. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.10, for a total transaction of $3,687,705.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,186,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,148,585. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

