Baskin Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 876 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 16,518 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in NVIDIA by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 278.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA opened at $151.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.00. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $148.62 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

