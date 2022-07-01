Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,487 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,477 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $737,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $321,000. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 75.9% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 29,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 57.7% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

NYSE VZ opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $213.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.