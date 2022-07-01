Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 2,646 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,278,000 after buying an additional 321,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HCA opened at $168.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.88 and a 1-year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on HCA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

