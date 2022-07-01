Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes $501,000 Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

In related news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 675 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $62,599.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,655.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $131,012.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,578 shares of company stock worth $794,112 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

