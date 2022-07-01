Camelot Portfolios LLC Trims Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in Cummins by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.33.

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMI stock opened at $193.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.84. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

