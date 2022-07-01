iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of REZ stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.92 and a 1 year high of $100.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.36.

