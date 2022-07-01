Camelot Portfolios LLC Lowers Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

VST opened at $22.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.29). Vistra had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.65%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 166,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $4,170,001.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 221,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $5,685,644.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 76,238 shares of company stock worth $1,776,292 and have sold 4,383,255 shares worth $112,730,782. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VST shares. TheStreet raised Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

