Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $459,000 Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 16.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in PACCAR by 62.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $82.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

About PACCAR (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

