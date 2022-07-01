Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires 5,275 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 147.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 319,525 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 142,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Citigroup by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $889,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.34.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

