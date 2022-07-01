Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 5,025 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 240,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 37,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $30,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.17. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 5.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 15.26%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

