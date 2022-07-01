Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,522 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 53,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 24,282 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 29,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 275,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HBI opened at $10.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

