Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after buying an additional 1,181,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,353,000 after buying an additional 1,478,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,310,000 after buying an additional 693,293 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,542,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,047,000 after buying an additional 276,291 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,891,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Shares of SPG opened at $94.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.30%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

