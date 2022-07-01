Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 3,276 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in América Móvil by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 66,835,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,411,002,000 after buying an additional 2,484,842 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,916,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in América Móvil by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,245,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,849,000 after purchasing an additional 826,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in América Móvil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,648,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $98,128,000 after purchasing an additional 126,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in América Móvil by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,519,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMX opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $22.65.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 28.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

