Camelot Portfolios LLC Reduces Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,399 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CXW. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,963,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after purchasing an additional 900,290 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,393,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,895,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 303.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 273,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 205,765 shares during the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CXW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $852,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,547 shares in the company, valued at $643,120.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,350. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.84. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.88.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

