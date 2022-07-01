Camelot Portfolios LLC Invests $517,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,286 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 8,440 shares of the airline’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,555 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,006 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 28,403 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,131 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $36.12 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUV. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.56.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

