DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.12% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 24.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,240 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 326.4% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 106,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 81,606 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KTF opened at $9.40 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

