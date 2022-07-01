CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,612 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned 0.13% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 779,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

CTT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $495.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.41.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 61.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

