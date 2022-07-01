Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 806 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,145 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $97.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.40. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $119.07.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.83.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

