Camelot Portfolios LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 36,688 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Shares of VVR stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.