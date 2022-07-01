Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 2,985 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $157.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $154.13 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.97 and its 200-day moving average is $177.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

CDW Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

