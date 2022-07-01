Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 592 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,802 shares of company stock worth $28,300,233 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
MCK opened at $326.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.53. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $186.61 and a 1 year high of $339.94.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.07%.
McKesson Profile (Get Rating)
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McKesson (MCK)
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.