Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires 321 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 512.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 390.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $90.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.14. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $89.81 and a 12-month high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

