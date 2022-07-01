Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIVR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $955,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 620,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 27,974 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

SIVR opened at $19.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $25.95.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

