Camelot Portfolios LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,274 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $40.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $55.24.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

